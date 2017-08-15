It also organised ‘Run for National Integrity’ on August 14 at 6.30 am from Kokrajhar Government HS and MP School. Besides, sports competitions are being held among the youth and school children on the occasion.

The prizes for the winners of these competitions will be distributed during the main function of the Independence Day on August 15.

In this connection, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Bibekananda Choudhury has appealed to all the people to participate in the ‘Run for National Integrity’ programme.