Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, Aug 14 - As per the instruction given by the Government of Assam to observe the 71st Independence Day with three-day programme, the Kokrajhar district administration on Sunday organised drawing, singing, dancing, extempore speech etc., competitions among the students in various schools.
It also organised ‘Run for National Integrity’ on August 14 at 6.30 am from Kokrajhar Government HS and MP School. Besides, sports competitions are being held among the youth and school children on the occasion.
The prizes for the winners of these competitions will be distributed during the main function of the Independence Day on August 15.
In this connection, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Bibekananda Choudhury has appealed to all the people to participate in the ‘Run for National Integrity’ programme.