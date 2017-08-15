He visited a relief camp at Bhismak Nagar LP School and had an interaction with the affected people who were taking shelter in the camp. He instructed the officials to take prompt measures to give flood relief to the affected people. He also distributed a few relief materials among the affected people in the camp.

The Chief Minister also visited erosion-affected areas of Kundil river. Later, he told the mediaperson that effective measures would be taken to check the erosion soon. The CM was accompanied by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia and Tinsukia DC Oinam Charan Kumar Singh.

The flood situation in Sadiya Subdivision and Doomdooma Revenue Circle is still grim.