According to reports, as many as 75 villages under Rangamati mouza were submerged by the floodwaters of the river Brahmaputra. Floodwaters have also entered into these areas through Gelabeel river.

On the other hand, strong currents of the river Brahmaputra are constantly crashing against shores at Nimatighat, Jhanjimukh, Lalitimukh, Neolgaon and south Majuli triggering threat to Dergaon and Jorhat towns. The Khutiaputa Rangagarah embankment in the middle of Dhodang Chapori and Kaliagaon is till now resisting the pressure of the strong currents of river. But the question is for how many days the embankment can hold its ground is giving the villagers a nightmare.

Villages under Dergaon and Khumtai LAC are completely inundated. The floodwaters have even touched the NH-37 at Rangagara and Bongaon at Leplepi Pathar. Similarly, the floodwaters have reached the maximum height at Negheriting-Bankual embankment.

A total of 51 villages under Rangamati mouza and 23 villages under Mahura mouza are under floodwaters. The residents with their livestock of the villages of Bakuli Number 1 and 2, Devi Than, Gosain Chapori etc., have shifted to safer places. The Bonkual High School and Dusutimukh High School are also reeling under floodwaters.

As many as 20 villages under Ahatguri and South Ahatguri gaon panchayats namely Koroiguri, Bhakeli Number 4, 5 and 6, Roumara, Dhodang, Bhekali, Boksi, Baghedhara, Lorpak Chapori, Malia Chapori, Bhimpara, Sakopara, Chakala, Ghuria, Charai Chapori, Namati, Aabani, Bhangumari, Puaranimati, Sagunpara etc., have also been submersed. The Khumtai Revenue Circle officer, Dr Manika Bora, is monitoring the situation and the relief works.