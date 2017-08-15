Jakhalabandha town, Senchowa, Dhatralgaon, Banipur, Dr T Aao Stadium, Sarubhogia, Borkatakigaon, Dulal Madhab, Sarabari Satra, Khoundorsuk, Saikiachuburi, Porabheti, Pakbandhasuk, Jakhalab-andha PHC, PWD Colony, Irrigation Colony are all under floodwaters.

Patients from Jakhalabandha PHC were released immediately after the floodwaters reached the area. The civil administration, SDRF and Army personnel are rescuing marooned people in the area. The NH-37 has been overtopped between Jakhala-bandha Police Station and Sarubhogia and has been closed for traffic.

The flood-hit people have taken shelter at Jakhalabandha Higher Secondary School. However, the compound is also under water. Flood-victims have also taken shelter at Silghat-Jakhalabandha railway line. Three concrete foot bridges have also been washed away by the flood water.

The Minister for Water Resources and Information Technology, Keshab Mahanta, is camping in the area and looking after the flood-hit people. Vast areas of paddy fields of Dalgaon, Sakmothi and Bharaligaon villages have also been damaged.