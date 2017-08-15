|
Hundreds of villages submerged in Golakganj area
Correspondent
GAURIPUR, Aug 14 - The terbulant Gangadhar river has submerged vast areas under Golakganj and Agomani circles causing serious threat to human habitation and agricultural fields. The seriously affected areas are South Raipur, Uchita North Raipur, Biskhowa, Nalia, Kedar, Berghangi, Salamdanga, Soulmari under Golakganj circle and Maisa, Belguri, Lahajani, Baterhat, under Agomani circle.
Meanwhile, flood-affected people have taken shelter in schools and on NH-31. Vast areas of land where cultivators transplanted Salidhan saplings have been drowned. The condition of the cattle-heads is said to be serious as there is water everywhere but there is not a single field to graze the cattle-heads.
Chayanika Thakuria, circle officer, Golakganj told this correspondent that relief materials have been distributed among the affected people taking shelter in schools and on NH-31 and sufficient relief materials are expected to arrive within a very short time. The administration is strictly observing the situation and rescue and relief materials would be intensified if and when necessary.