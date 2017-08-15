Meanwhile, flood-affected people have taken shelter in schools and on NH-31. Vast areas of land where cultivators transplanted Salidhan saplings have been drowned. The condition of the cattle-heads is said to be serious as there is water everywhere but there is not a single field to graze the cattle-heads.

Chayanika Thakuria, circle officer, Golakganj told this correspondent that relief materials have been distributed among the affected people taking shelter in schools and on NH-31 and sufficient relief materials are expected to arrive within a very short time. The administration is strictly observing the situation and rescue and relief materials would be intensified if and when necessary.