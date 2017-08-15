Mansur Ali, assistant teacher of Surjyadaya High School, said that a large area, including Gutlung, Dolabari, Bhujkhua, Jahajduba, Bhitorsuburi and Phultola, have been submersed by the floodwaters. “Besides, Surjodaya School, Dolabari Masque and Dolabari forest office have also been submersed,” Mansur said, adding that altogether 15 relief camps have been set up in the area wherein about 3,000 people are taking shelter.

In Bihaguri area, Mekenor-Chuburi, Puthimari, Boralguri, Jakorua-Chuburi, Bhobanipur, Bordubia, Nij-Bihaguri and Rongamati villages, and a large area of cropland have gone under floodwaters. Villagers have been taking shelter in places like schools and naam ghars. Nabajyoti Ojha, ADC, Sonitpur, who has been monitoring the flood-related issue in the district, said that in Nadwar Circle, altogether 11 villages have been affected and essential goods like foodgrains have been distributed among the families of 13,087 affected villagers who area sheltering in relief camps in the area.

In Tezpur-Dolabari area, officials from the district administration, including the circle officer, have been paying regular visits in the flood-affected areas for taking stock of the flood situation.