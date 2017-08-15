



While taking stock of the flood situation, the Chief Secretary directed the DCs of the flood-affected districts to gear up relief and rescue operations on a war footing. He also directed the DCs to keep vigil on relief and rescue operations right from the grassroot level by smoothly coordinating all spheres and to distribute relief material to all the flood-affected people

The Chief Secretary further asked for steps to provide two more NDRF boats in Morigaon district and to make necessary arrangements for aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

He also assured that the Government will take all possible steps for tackling the current flood situation and to render help to the people who have been suffering immensely due to the current wave of floods.