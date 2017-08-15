



The water of the river Brahmaputra is flowing 45 cm above the danger level in most of the villages of Palasbari, Goroimari, Chamaria, Nagarbera and Hajo Revenue Circles in Kamrup (Rural) district, affecting over 1,00,000 families from over 100 villages. Floodwater is still showing a rising trend on Monday, creating panic situation among the affected families.

Sources said that thousands of families of villages namely Bardia, Bhatkhowadia, Hengratari, Baniapara, Biturtari, Pagladia, Kalardia,Charaimari etc., under Palasbari Revenue Circle in Kamrup (Rural) district have been reeling under the floods as the floodwaters have reached the rooftops of the houses in those villages. Besides, several villages such as Futuri, Bartari, Simina, Guimara, Panikhaiti, Dakhala, Satrapara etc., under Palasbari LAC have also been partially inundated.

Several villages namely Sengratari, Kalardia, Charaimari etc., under Palasbari LAC have become marooned. However, the government is yet to launch any rescue operation in these affected areas.

“Several highlands and shelters are also on the verge of getting submerged under Palasbari and Goroimari Revenue Circles in Kamrup (Rural) district,” said Mukadesh Ali of Sengratari village under Palasbari LAC.

“Over 20 villages namely Balagaon Number 1, Balagaon Number 2, Batahidia, Saralpara, Koltuli, Maghuwa, Debiduba, Salmara, Duramari, Bhakuawamari, Khetrapara, Nayapara etc., under Goroimari Revenue Circle in the district have completely been submerged by the floodwaters of the river Brahmaputra and hundreds of families have become marooned as those villages are located in the islands of the river,” said Sadek Ali Dewani, a flood-affected person of Balagaon village under Goroimari Revenue Circle.

More than 10 villages under Boko LAC, especially residents of Lakhipur village, have completely gone under floodwaters. The Lakhipur village is located on an island of the river Brahmaputra, sources said.

“Water of the river Brahmaputra is also flowing 20-25 cm above the danger mark in the villages namely Panikhaiti, Polimangal, Saru Arikati, Lakhipur,Lutoridiya, Luturadiya NC, Kamalapur, Rangapani, Tupamari, etc., under Boko LAC. Large number of livestock have reportedly been washed away by the floodwaters,” said Shahjahan Ali of Panikhaiti village in Boko LAC, adding that major erosions by the river have also been reported in villages namely Mosurakandi, Hekerapara, Pollinamgal, etc., under Boko LAC in Kamrup (Rural) district.

Panikhaiti Char Primary Health Centre located at Panikhaiti under Boko LAC has already been washed away by the erosion of the river Brahmaputra.

“Villages namely Nagarbera, Mallibari, Jamlai, Pijupara, Hekera, etc., under Nagarbera Revenue Circle in the district have also been inundated,” said Amal Das of Pijupara in Boko LAC.

The river is also flowing above danger mark in villages of Siyalmari, Borchar, Gaoburapam, etc., under Hajo LAC creating a panic situation among the residents.

Sources said that several villages, including Ghulorpar, Kurihamari, Laopara, etc., under Barkhetri LAC in Nalbari district have also been submerged by the floodwaters.

However, no rescue operation has yet been launched by the government in most of the flood-affected villages of Kamrup district. The villagers have repeatedly demanded the government to provide at least one boat in each affected villages in Kamrup (Rural) district for launching rescue operations, sources said.

Meanwhile, several flood-affected people have alleged that two waves of floods have wreaked havoc in their villages in last 40 days and MLAs and government officials had come to their villages to take stock of the flood situations. However, nothing has been done by any government department to help the flood-affected people of the areas, the locals alleged.

The Health and Veterinary Departments of the State too have also showed no interest in helping the affected people and the livestock, the locals alleged.

Floodwaters of the Kulsi river too have submerged more than 20 villages namely Roumari, Futuri, Bartari, Bejortari, Ziakur Number 1, Ziakur Number 2, Rampur, Jalamdani, Kukurmara, Amtola, Jarabari, Panikhaiti, Amabari, Kandulimari, etc., under Palasbari and Chhaygaon LAC and a vast paddy cultivation area has been destroyed by the floodwaters.