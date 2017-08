Paes out of Indian Davis Cup squad



NEW DELHI, Aug 14: India today brought back top singles player Yuki Bhambri, who is playing some of the best tennis of his life, to counter Canada in the Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie while veteran Leander Paes was not considered due to his low ranking. Also making a comeback to the side was big-serving Saketh Myneni, who is ranked eighth among the Indians in ATP list at number 495 but made the cut. – PTI