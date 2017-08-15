Around 2,000 players from 28 States took part in the meet organised by the Seiko-Kai Shito-Ryu Karate, India under Karate Association of India.

Priyabkush Kumar Baruah won both the gold medals in the 11 years boys kata and kumite event while Ayushman Pachani bagged gold in 13 years boys kata and bronze in kumite event. The fourth gold medal came through Hemphu Bongjang in 10 years boys kumite event.

Other medal winners are: Tanish Mazumdar and Ghanakanta Basumatary (silver); Angel Choudhury, Nilav Nayan Thakuria and Mrigyanee Das (bronze).