

Kalyan K Das flanked by Anirban Das (right) and Nabajyoti Kalita (2nd left) addressing the media in Guwahati, on Monday. Kalyan K Das flanked by Anirban Das (right) and Nabajyoti Kalita (2nd left) addressing the media in Guwahati, on Monday.

Giving details about the camp, GLTA adviser Kalyan Kumar Das revealed in a press conference that the camp will be organised mainly among the city based youngsters where some players from other districts are also likely to take part.

Some leading coaches of the State will impart training to the players in the camp which has been organised with a motto – ‘Tennis For All’.

The GLTA will conduct the second edition of the Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship from October 26 to 30. The Rs 2 lakh prize-money championship will be a six-event affair where boys and girls in the age group of U-12, U-14 and U-18 years will compete for titles.

The organisation is also planning for an IPL like tournament among the players of the North East in January next year.

When asked about the organisations under their jurisdiction, GLTA secretary Nabajyoti Kalita said, “Our intention is to develop the game and for that we are organising coaching camps and tournaments and players are spontaneously acknowledging our efforts.”

GLTA president Anirban Das, joint secretary Indrajit Buzarbaruah, among others were present in the press conference.