

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina kisses the trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the women's Rogers Cup final.

Fifth seed Svitolina, of the Ukraine, needed just 77 minutes to beat Wozniacki, blasting four aces and winning the final eight games of the hard-court match.

She kept the sixth seed at bay with precision ground-strokes that had Wozniacki scurrying around the court to stay in the rallies.

“It has been amazing. The title’s very special for me and I am very happy that it could happen here,” said the 22-year-old Ukrainian who earned $502,000 for the victory. Svitolina’s road to the final included wins over four top ten players. – AFP