The German beat Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the Rogers Cup final yesterday for his 10th consecutive victory.

The 20-year-old Zverev, the winner last week in Washington, DC, matched Federer with a fifth tournament title this year, although two of Federer’s triumphs were at majors. He also stopped Federer’s win streak at 16.

He will try to keep it going at an event in Cincinnati this week.

“It’s something amazing, back-to-back weeks,” said Zverev, who handed Federer only his third loss of the year.

“I feel like I’m playing some of the best tennis of my life. But Cincinnati is a very tough draw. I don’t know if I will be able to go far there because I am a little bit tired. But game-wise and confidence-wise, I’m super happy the way everything is standing.” – AP