



The national selectors yesterday ignored 36-year-old Yuvraj for the ODI series in Sri Lanka, a tough but fair call, indicating their mindset going into the 2019 World Cup in England.

The selectors’ decision has created murmurs that Yuvraj may not be seen again in a blue jersey.

“Yuvraj has been rested,” said Prasad indicating that Yuvraj is still in the mix.

“Doors are never closed for anybody. Everybody has got a right to play cricket. It’s their passion. They are chasing their passion. In terms of selection, we try to select the best possible team.

“Discussions happen about everybody. It is not just MS Dhoni (or anybody else). When we pick, when we talk about combinations, we talk about everybody,” he said.

Citing tennis legend Andre Agassi’s example, whose career literally took off after 30, Prasad said if Yuvraj keeps on delivering he has every chance of making it to the team.

“Whenever a player keeps ageing, for example, I was just reading Agassi’s book, Open, his life actually started after 30 years. Till then he won two or three titles. His actual life started after that.

“He lived with media pressure, ‘When are you going to retire?’ But he played till 36 and he won so many Grand Slams. So you never know,” the former India stumper said.

“We don’t say it is an automatic thing but we are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives,” Prasad added.

The chief selector also talked about youngsters’ performances in ‘A’ tours, whilst commending the job done by India ‘A’ coach Rahul Dravid in preparing their step up to the senior team. – PTI