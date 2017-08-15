

Ronaldo went on in the 58th minute and scored with a beautiful strike to make it 2-1 in the 80th, earning a yellow card for taking off his shirt to flex his muscles at Barcelona’s faithful.

But that defiant pose turned into a petulant pout two minutes later when Ronaldo was booked again for diving in the area following contact with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. Ronaldo gave the referee a push in the back after seeing the red card that meant he will miss Wednesday’s return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said that the club would consider appealing Ronaldo’s second booking to the Spanish football federation.

“We played a great match. What bothers me is the sending off of Cristiano,” Zidane said. “Maybe it wasn’t a penalty, but the card is a bit too much.” – AP