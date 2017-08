Deluge hits Tlabung

Correspondent

AIZAWL, Aug 14 - At least 20 houses at Tlabung in south-west Mizoram have been submerged as floods hit the Indo-Bangla border town for the second time this year. The swirling water of the rain-fed Khawthlangtuipui River, also known as Karnaphuli, has forced at least 15 families to vacate their homes, sources from the sub-divisional town said.