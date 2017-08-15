After hearing the petition of the NPF, Mon Division president L Yanlong and Civil Judge Inalo Zhimomi made out a case for grant of ad interim injunction and accordingly passed an order restraining Rio from using the name of NPF, its symbol and flags.

Rio was also stopped from opening of any new office using the name of NPF till the next returnable date which has been scheduled for September 27.

Ynaglong had filed a civil suit in the court of the Civil Judge (Senior) Division, noting that there is no post by the name and style of “Interim President” as per the party’s constitution.

In his petition, he also said any official post of the party will have to be appointed by the general convention of the party as per the party constitution’s Article IV, para 2 (c).

Rio, a three-time former chief minister, was appointed as interim president of the NPF last month, by a group of expelled and suspended legislators of the NPF and had opened an office at Hotel Legacy here using the name of NPF and its symbol and flags.

The NPF is facing a severe internal crisis, especially after TR Zeliang was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second time on July 19. Zeliang is supported by 36 NPF legislators, four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and seven independent members.

The Liezietsu-headed NPF has expelled 20 of its legislators and suspended 10 others, who were involved in toppling his Government and for violating the party’s constitution. Zeliang was the first to be expelled from the NPF for six years after taking oath as Chief Minister. – IANS