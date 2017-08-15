In his message, while exhorting the people towards peace and righteous way of life, Acharya said, “On this auspicious festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, let us strive to build a world free from malice and full of brotherhood and compassion. Let us concentrate on performing our duties without thinking about the rewards. Good results will definitely follow.”

Janmashtami is the celebration of the life and teachings of Lord Krishna and is celebrated across the country with traditional fervour and enthusiasm. “The festival inspires us towards a disciplined work-ethic, and imbibes us with the spirit of selfless service to the nation,” the Governor said.

IANS adds: This year Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary is being celebrated along with country’s Independence Day on August 15.