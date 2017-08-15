Correspondent
IMPHAL, Aug 14 - On the eve of the Independence Day celebrations in Manipur, the State Police on Monday arrested three persons involved in yesterday’s bomb explosion at Kakwa Naorem Leikai in Imphal West district during an operation, according to district SP Themthing Ngashangva.
The arrested persons have been identified as Sapam Nanda (50), Pipa Yaima Maring (29) and Thingbaijam Sanjoy (35).
Eighty one gelatin sticks, 500 grams of 2 TNT cases, 6 circuits, a remote control device, 3 mobile phones and 5 SIM cards were recovered from them.
Speaking to reporters here, Ngashangva said massive search and raids were conducted at different places to nab the perpetrators following confessions made by Sapam Nanda, an arrested cadre of the banned Prepak.