The arrested persons have been identified as Sapam Nanda (50), Pipa Yaima Maring (29) and Thingbaijam Sanjoy (35).

Eighty one gelatin sticks, 500 grams of 2 TNT cases, 6 circuits, a remote control device, 3 mobile phones and 5 SIM cards were recovered from them.

Speaking to reporters here, Ngashangva said massive search and raids were conducted at different places to nab the perpetrators following confessions made by Sapam Nanda, an arrested cadre of the banned Prepak.