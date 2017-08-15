Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who will unfurl the Tricolour at the Park before addressing the citizens of the State, has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Arunachal and paid rich tributes to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country from the British rule.

“As we celebrate our freedom, let us take immense pride in being an Arunachalee but at the same time display by our actions to take up the challenges that lie ahead of us and join the Team Arunachal and make Arunachal self-reliant and a happy State,” he appealed to the citizens.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh has the largest number of unelectrified villages in the country, Khandu said, “Our Government will take up this task on a war footing and ensure that all 1,230 unelectrified villages are electrified by December this year.”

On the occasion, Governor PB Acharya also greeted the people of the State and paid homage to the freedom fighters and the founding fathers of the nation.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for building a “New India” in the next five years and ensure that the country is free of communalism, casteism and terrorism, the Governor said, “Let the fruits of Independence reach equitably everywhere so that we have a prosperous, strong, peaceful and united India. On this day, let us reaffirm ourselves that each and every individual cherishes the hard earned freedom and we do our utmost in preserving and furthering the values of freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship.”

Meanwhile, State Chief Secretary Shakuntala D Gamlin accompanied by Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan today took stock of the arrangements made for the Independence Day celebrations here.