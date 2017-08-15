The strength of security forces was augmented in vital installations like the Raj Bhavan, the Civil Secretariat, the State Assembly, and vehicles entering the State capital from other places were being checked, said Harkumar Debbarma, SP, Police Control.

Some temporary check posts were also been built in all the district headquarters including the capital city.

All police stations in the State were put on maximum alert and the BSF was alerted so that no insurgents could cross over the border from their hideout in Bangladesh.

Patrolling by the CRPF and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) was intensified in remote tribal and insurgency-prone areas. Police said bomb and dog squads were deployed in different parts of the State.

Police said the Agartala airport and all the rail stations were also put under high alert and security was tightened.

Meanwhile, the Railway Police arrested one militant along with 305 rounds live cartridges from Badarpur rail station in neighbouring Assam on Saturday last. He had plan to incite violence before the Independence Day.

Police said, he was moving towards Agartala and during interrogation, he confessed that he had a plan of sabotage before the Independence Day.

The SP said the person would be brought to Agartala for interrogation and added the identity of his outfit was not yet known. – PTI