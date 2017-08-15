



The names of the outfits with their respective number of surrendered cadres are: 17 UNLF cadres, 7 RPF/PLA cadres, 10 PREPAK cadres, 7 PREPAK(Progressive) cadres, 4 KYKL cadres, 10 KCP(N) cadres, 1 KCP(W) cadre, 1 KCP(MJC) cadre, 5 KCP(KM) cadres, 5 KCP(MC) cadres and 1 KCP(KK Mangang) cadre.

Speaking on the occasion, the Manipur Chief Minister lauded the “bold step” taken by the militants, who left their homes for many years, to shun violence and join the “path of peace and prosperity which would help the State make progress. “Violence wouldn’t bring any solution to any issue but it will rather create bloodshed among us,” Singh said, adding that any issue can be resolved through political dialogues.

Calling it as the achievement of the State Government, Biren Singh praised the surrendered cadres for joining the mainstream after having faith in the new Government.

The Chief Minister said the previous surrender policy designed for the militants was a total failure, and a review of this policy is needed.

The revised ‘Surrender cum Rehabilitation Policy’ for the surrendered militants is waiting for the final approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Chief Minister disclosed. He mentioned that a nodal officer would be appointed to look after the needs and problems of those militants who have surrendered.

He mentioned that the Government is committed to protect the fundamental right to life and dignity of those who have returned to normal lives. He believed that more would come out to join the “mainstream” and reunite with their families.

The Chief Minister maintained that all should work sincerely and honestly to protect and safeguard the integrity of Manipur as well as India. Only then peace and prosperity would prevail in the State, he added.

He said Manipur has the potential to become the top State of the country. In the next 10-15 years, people would witness a change in the State in terms of progress and development, he added.

Among those surrounded militants, 4 were women cadres.