JP Medhi annual lecture

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 14 - The first Jyotiprasad Medhi Memorial Annual Lecture will be held at IIT Guwahati at 4.15 pm on August 16. The lecture has been instituted by the Department of Mathematics, IIT Guwahati to honour the revered scholar who passed away on February 3, 2017. The lecture will be delivered by renowned statistician Prof Rahul Roy from the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi centre. The organisers have extended its invitation to all admirers of the late Prof Medhi.