Sainik School alumni: Old Boys Association of Sainik School Goalpara (OBASSG) is organising a blood donation camp on the occasion of Independence Day tomorrow.

The blood donation camp is being organised in association with the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute on its campus here from 8.30 am. OBASSG has been organising blood donation camps on Independence Day for more than a decade now. It has appealed to its members and interested individuals to donate blood for welfare of the cancer patients.