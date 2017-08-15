|
Blood donation camps
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 14 - The Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, Asam Prant, is organizing a blood donation camp tomorrow with doctors from GMCH at the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, MG Road, Uzanbazar riverside. The event will commence from 9 am and conclude at 1 pm. Those interested to donate blood can contact the organisation or come to its campus tomorrow.
Sainik School alumni: Old Boys Association of Sainik School Goalpara (OBASSG) is organising a blood donation camp on the occasion of Independence Day tomorrow.
The blood donation camp is being organised in association with the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute on its campus here from 8.30 am. OBASSG has been organising blood donation camps on Independence Day for more than a decade now. It has appealed to its members and interested individuals to donate blood for welfare of the cancer patients.