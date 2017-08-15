Police, fire service medals announced

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 14 - The Central government today announced police medals for meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day to eleven personnel. The awardees are Superintendent of Police Prasanta Saikia, Inspector Sidheswar Bora (Dibrugarh), ASI Chandi Ram Nath (STF), ASI Kulendra Basumatary (SB), ASI Dipak Borah (Siloni), ASI Hiranya Das (Guwahati), Havildar Paresh Rajkhowa (PTC), Head Constable Dapanti Doley (Guwahati), NK (UB) Hitesh Barman (CID), Constable Kutubuddin Ahmed (APRO) and WPC (UB) Dibya Mohan (Guwahati). Fire service: On the occasion of this year’s Independence Day, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to Senior Station Officer (Panbazar) Abdur Rahman. The Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to Sub Officer (Panbazar) Kiron Saloi and Leading Fireman (Panbazar) Bimal Chandra Das.