The organisers of the event have planned to take winners of the pageant to other states and shoot at the enchanting locations highlighting the potentiality of the North East as a much sought-after tourist destination of the country.

Fiama Northeast Diva 2016-17 also plans to bring forth the lost glory of muga silk, the golden thread of Assam, and display its diversified look in the opening round of the finale, the organisers said while briefing the media here today. Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd has been hosting North East Diva for the last three years.