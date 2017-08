Security beefed up at Jorabat for I-Day

Correspondent

JORABAT, Aug 14 - Security has been beefed up at Jorabat in view of Independence Day tomorrow. Police and CRPF personnel were seen checking all the vehicles passing through Jorabat, which is a strategic area that connects Guwahati to Meghalaya, Barak Valley, Mizoram and Tripura through NH-40 and large parts of upper and lower Assam through NH-37.