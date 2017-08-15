In a condolence message, Purohit described Barkataki as a dedicated social worker and a leader who made all efforts for the cause of the community.

Terming her demise as a great loss not only to Assam but the country as well, Purohit said, “Assam has lost a social worker and a true humanitarian whose laudable actions developed the State.” She was a symbol of strength for women who focused primarily on the marginalised communities in the society and served the weak, aged, sick, destitute, orphans and the vulnerable class.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also deeply mourned Barkataki’s demise and said her contributions to Assamese social life and the political sphere would always be remembered.

“Even as a minister and MLA, she had contributed immensely to Assam. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the State," Sonowal said.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and the AGP also condoled her death. In their respective statements, they described her as a towering leader who contributed a lot for the welfare of the disadvantaged sections of society.

The Guwahati Senior Citizens’ Association also mourned her death. GSCA president DN Chakravartty termed her as a great leader and a vocal parliamentarian who highlighted the problems of her people in a forceful manner.