Free gas connection to 22 BPL families
Correspondent
 JORABAT, Aug 14 - Ankur Bharat Gas Agency today distributed free gas connection to 22 BPL families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana at a function held at Byrnihat.

Similar camps will be held in Jorabat, 9th Mile and Sonapur areas also in the next few days.

A gas stove, a gas cylinder, a regulator, a pipe and a safety instruction manual each were distributed among the 22 BPL families.

Ankur Baruah, proprietor of Ankur Bharat Gas Agency; Simon Sangma, village headman; Rinku Das, social worker; PK Baruah and local residents were present at the programme.

