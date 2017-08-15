Disclosing this, highly placed sources in the Union Power Ministry told this newspaper that downstream protection and developmental works and CSR (corporate social responsibility) works under the project are also in progress.

Further, in line with the NGT order of December 11, 2015, the project is also carrying out emergent protection works required for safety of partially constructed dam blocks, as well as the power house and water conductor structure.

The construction works on the 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower HEP, located on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, have been stalled since December 15, 2011 due to agitation by various local groups and stay on resumption of work by NGT, Kolkata.