Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will unfurl the national flag at the Veterinary College ground at Khanapara here where the central celebrations in the State have been organized. The programme will start at 9 am.

Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner M Angamuthu said the flag hoisting will be followed by a parade by 35 contingents. Later, schoolchildren will present a cultural show. “We have cut short the programme due to the floods,” the DC said, adding that the programme is likely to conclude by 11 am.

Meanwhile, in view of the critical flood situation in the State, the Chief Minister today directed cancellation of high tea programme in the schedule of state-level celebrations of the 71st Independence Day.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in and around the Veterinary College ground to ensure that the celebrations pass off peacefully.