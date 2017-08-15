

The National Highway 37 inundated by flood waters at Haladhibari in Kaziranga, on Monday. – UB Photos The National Highway 37 inundated by flood waters at Haladhibari in Kaziranga, on Monday. – UB Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the overall flood situation of the State by talking to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone consecutively for the second day today.

The district administrations of Morigaon and Dhubri undertook aerial survey of the flood-hit areas with the support of the Air Force. Provisions were also airdropped in Mayong revenue circle areas of Morigaon district today. Airdropping of provisions would be done tomorrow in the inaccessible flood-hit areas of Morigaon and Dhubri districts, ASDMA sources here said.

ASDMA sources also informed that the SDRF teams have been deployed in 30 locations to help the local administration in rescue operation, while the NDRF teams have been deployed in 16 locations for the same purpose. So far over 25,761 marooned people have been rescued by the local administration and local people and the SDRF, NDRF, Army and CRPF personnel in 25 districts, sources said.

Army personnel are deployed in Nagaon district for rescuing the marooned people. Altogether 191 boats have been pressed into service for the rescue operation, said the ASDMA flood bulletin here this evening.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above its respective danger levels at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhidehing (at Khowang), Dhansiri-South (at Numaligarh), Jia Bharali (at NT Road Crossing), Puthimari (at NH Road Crossing), Beki (at Road Bridge), Sankosh (at Golokganj) are also flowing above their respective danger levels. In the Barak valley, the Katakhal (at Matizuri) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are also flowing above danger level, said the Central Water Commission in its evening flood bulletin here today.

The flood-hit districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Kamrup.

Altogether 3,07,638 people are taking shelter in 713 relief camps. The district administrations of the flood hit districts have also set up 214 relief distribution centres.

The current wave of floods has affected a crop area of 2,87,571,08 hectares, besides 9,40,925 big animals, 7,70,858 small animals and 20,39,860 poultry.