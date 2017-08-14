Health camp

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 13 - BIDS (DR. KN Barua Institute of Dermatological Sciences), Bhangagarh, organised a day-long free skin camp in the L P School area, Gotanagar, recently. The event was inaugurated by Dr K N Barua, Director, BIDS and former Principal of Gauhati Medical College. He said, “Gotanagar area despite being inside Guwahati city does not have facilities providing tertiary skin care. The camp aims at not only improving health care but also on spreading awareness .”