This initiative has been taken by the administration with an aim for developing a border village socially and culturally to restrict the migration of the people from the border areas to urban areas in search of employment.

This village adjacent to the Indo-Bangla border plays an important role in the Vaisnavite culture, as it home to famous Ramraikuti Satra that has the Akhaybanti (unending flame of lamp), lit by Srimanta Sankaradeva. Moreover, Ramraikuti also witnessed the historic marriage of Bir Chilarai with the daughter of Srimanta Sankaradeva’s cousin brother (Ramrai), Bhubaneswari Devi during the 16th century. After the marriage, Srimanta Sankaradeva established the Satra to promote and propagate sattriya culture in the area with the aid of Cooch king Naranarayan, who was Bir Chilarai’s elder brother.

“Seeing the tourism potential in the area, the administration has proposed for a model village under the BADP”, said Mahmood Hassan, District Development Commissioner (DDC), who also informed that the total budget of the programme will cost around Rs 35 crore. He also added that if the proposal is accepted then the village would be developed not only as a model village but will help the farmers in selling their products.

“The village has been named after the famous historic Ramraikuti satra located at the middle of the village. The satra attracts devotees from all across the State as well as West Bengal. The infrastructural development of the satra is a top priority for the State Government” Hassan said, adding that the parameters like improvement of existing health centres, water supply scheme, development of vocational educational infrastructure, irrigation system are also necessary.