Flood situation grim in Bajali

ANN Service

PATACHARKUCHI, Aug 13 - Several parts of Bajali subdivision were affected by the second wave of floods due to incessant rains rendering at least 5,000 families homeless. The rising waters of both Pahumara and Kaldia have inundated roads in various parts of Bajali subdivision causing severe hardships to the people. The kalidia river is flowing over the embankment which was damaged in the last flood at Jalikhata and Bongaon areas. The Patacharkuchi-Bhaluki road and Patacharkuchi-Anchali road have also been submerged by flood waters. The flood water has eroded a portion of the road disrupting communication. In Gohinpara, the road is totally submerged by the rising water of Pahumara river and communication has been disrupted. The circle officer of Bajali subdivision Joydev Mahanta visited the areas to take stock of the flood situation. Meanwhile, the standing crops have been destroyed by floods.