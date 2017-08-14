The official sources said that the surging water has brached the dyke of the Brahmaputra in Lahorighat creating catastrophe in Lahorighat and Bhuragaon revenue circles . The affected people are now taking shelters on the PWD roads and other high lands. The surface communication between Morigaon and Lahorighat has remained snapped as the flood water breached the road at Kushtoli and Bogolipara.

The road communication between Morigaon and Bhuragaon was also paralysed as flood water breached the road at Sunduba. In Mayong revenue circle, the flood situation is also alarming in the entire Pahkariya mouza. The Pobitora Wildlife Santuary situated at the western part of the circle in now under flood water. The wildlife sanctuary covering an area of 38 sq. km has been inundated by the flood water of the Brahmaputra forcing the one-horned rhinos and other wild animals to migrate into the highland areas. It may be mentioned here that in the first week of the last month, the Pobitora sanctuary was completely submerged destroying infrastructure of the sanctuary.

The link road to Pobitora from Guwahati was breached at Tamuliduba point disrupting the surface communication in the sanctuary. The sanctuary has more than 100 rhinos, 1,000 wild hogs, more than 1,500 wild buffaloes and different species of snakes and tortoises.