Inaugurating the Rs 7.33 crore building, construction of which started in 2012, the Chief Minister appealed to the civic body officials to ensure a corruption-free and transparent administration in order to provide civic amenities to the tax-payers.

The Chief Minister also stressed on creating a pollution-free environment along with a clean Tinsukia and appealed to the local citizens to cooperate with the civic body in these regards. The meeting held on the occasion presided by the chairperson of the Municipal Board, Dipti Das and it was attended by the Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli, Lakhimpur MP, Pradan Baruah, Tinsukia MLA, Sanjay Kishan, MLA Lahoal, Rituporna Baruah, Deputy Commissioner, Oinam Sarankumar Singh besides other dignitaries, commissioners of the Civic body and the employees of the Municipal office. The three-storey Tinsukia Municipal Board office- cum-commercial complex building is situated at the GNB Road .

Bypass construction hurdles removed: At last the District administration has taken the tough stand and removed the hurdles of the completion of the NH- 37 bypass road by evicting houses of 20 families from the land that acquired for the construction of the road. It may be mentioned here that the land acquired for the construction of the bypass from the owner of the Chandmari Tea Estate and value of the land had been paid to the owner. But for the last six years the families did not vacate the land on the plea that they had not received any compensation and it was alleged that a nexus of vested interest had been instigating the families not to vacate the land and the matter had been turned into a very complicated one. But after going through all the aspects of the matter, the present District Magistrate has taken proper actions to vacate the land and evicted the families on Friday. The eviction has paved the way for the completion of the stretch of the bypass. The completion of this part will definitely ease of the traffic jams as the traffic from Dibrugarh and Doomdooma will be diverted via this bypass to give great relief to the people of both Tinsukia and Makum.