

Villagers with their possessions moving on a boat to a safer highland with the submerged flood water rising due to heavy showers from the last few days in Kaziranga on 13-08-17. Pix by UB Photos Villagers with their possessions moving on a boat to a safer highland with the submerged flood water rising due to heavy showers from the last few days in Kaziranga on 13-08-17. Pix by UB Photos

Kokrajhar: The flood situation continues to be grim in many parts of Kokrajhar district in lower Assam with many areas still submerged under water.

Due to incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of neighbouring Bhutan and in lower Assam the water levels of river Gaurang, Sankosh, Champa, Saralbhanga and other rivers following through the Kokrajhar district are witnessing raising level of water and is causing damages to the life and properties of the people in Kokrajhar.

As many as seven people were drowned and died during the last 36 hours in different parts of Kokrajhar district due to incessant and continuous rainfall in the area.

The deceased were identified as Suranjan Dutta (38) of Salmara, Fakiragram, Daithun Brahma (30) of Khangkhrabari, Tipkai, Jual Hembram (55) and Kuma Baskey of Ranguapara, Gossaigaon, Fwrjan Wary (38) of Diabari, Andujhar and Pranjit Ray (28) of Salakati and Dipak Narzary (43) of Sougnhara, Gossaigaon.

Talking to this correspondent Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar, Bibekananda Choudhury said that till date NDRF team, Army, CRPF, SSB and other paramilitary forces have evacuated a good number of flood-affected people from different parts of the district.

Choudhury today visited Bogribari and other areas where river Gaurang caused massive damages.

It may be mentioned here that more than 484 villages were flooded in Kokrajhar following the rising water levels of different rivers following through the Kokrajhar district. 218 relief camps have been opened in Kokrajhar and requisite relief items have been distributed in the camps. Twenty medical teams besides mobile medical units have been put in service in the flood-affected areas.

Sivasagar: Altogether 70 villages have been affected in the second wave of the flood in Sivasagar district.

The flood has submerged 8,037 hectares of land including 2,444 hectares of cropland. It has affected over 44,000 people. Nine relief camps have been set up so far for the displaced people. The camps have been set up at Afala Janajati High School, Teliadunga ME, Chaoraipora LP School, Majorbari LP School, Gotonga LP School, Dehingmukh High School, Teteliguri ME School and Dihingmukh Anganbady Kendra.

Kaziranga: The second wave of flood has inundated a vast portion of Kaziranga National Park.

According to the information received from the office of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (Kaziranga), all together 148 anti poaching camps inside the forest of Kaziranga had been inundated by the flood water. Out of this, 13 anti poaching camps had been evacuated by the authority of Kaziranga National Park. Till now five camps from Bokakhat beat, 31 camps from the Eastern range of Agaratoli, 48 camps from Central range of Kaziranga, 34 camps from Bagori range under western range, 16 camps from Burapahar range and 14 camps from Northern range of Biswanath ghat under Kaziranga National Park had been badly affected by the flood water.

Similarly Bokabeel and Thunguru camps in Central range, Kantanghat camp from Bagori range and Sepekhati and Muamani camps from Eastern range of Agaratoli under Kaziranga National Park had been evacuated. Many places like Mazline, Haldhibari etc., on National Highway 37 passing adjacent to Kaziranga National Park had remained submerged by the flood water. Wild animals including elephants, deer and rhinos were seen crossing towards foot hills of adjacent Karbi Anglong as 85 % area of the park has been flooded.

Meanwhile, three rhino calves had been rescued from three different places each from Mihimukh in Central range, Haldhibari near Kohora and Bagmari near Bagori by CWRC under Wildlife Trust of India in association with Forest department. The youngest calf is just one-week old, informs Dr Pranjit Basumatary of CWRC at Kaziranga.

According to official information, a total of 57 villages under Bokakhat revenue circle had been badly affected by the flood water, affecting about 78,171 number of population. A total 6,334 hectare agriculture land had been affected. The authorities had opened 19 relief camps under Bokakhat subdivision including Kaziranga mouza. About 14,600 numbers of domestic animals were affected by the flood water. Three machine boats and twenty six country boats had been pressed into services by the authority to rescue marooned villagers. Twenty medical teams had been deployed.

Dhubri: The second wave of flood in the district has affected 3,98,421 number of people living in 269 villages.

According to reports, the water level of the mighty Brahmaputra on Sunday is 29.23 meter and is flowing above the danger lever of 28.62 meter. While the water level of the Gangadhar river has already crossed its danger level of 29.94 meter and is flowing at 30.80 meters. Similarly, on Sunday Champamati Gaurang and Tipkai rivers respectively has crossed its danger level.

It was also informed by the district administration sources that more than 25 bridges in various villages has either been broken or has been washed away by the flood, making it very difficult for the people to communicate with the nearby towns and market places. It was also reported that the National Highway 31 has been damaged in four areas and two major bridges in the highway has been restricted from plying of heavy vehicle. Due to the restrictions supply of commodities to the district has become limited and the prices of many essential commodities has seen an unprecedented rise.

Moreover, people living in the places like Tamarhat, Paglahat and its nearby villages had to live in complete isolation as the main road i.e. Dhubri–Kochugaon road has been badly affected.

However, 45 relief camps have already been set up with 54,365 inmates in various places off the district. According to DDMA, 3,724 hectares of crop land in the district has been affected so far. Meanwhile, according to sources in the Office of the Executive Engineer, Dhubri Water Resource Division, the condition of flood will worsen in the district in the coming days as the water level of all the rivers trends to rise continuously.

Briefing the media persons, the Deputy Commissioner, Dhiraj Chaudhary said that the administration is prepared for any kind of disaster. As the second wave of flood came all of a sudden, there has been a little delay in proper distribution of the supplies, but we are working hard in streamlining it. He also appealed the people not to panic.

Mirza: Flood situation in Kamrup district has worsen today as the water level of the Brahmaputra river has been rising alarmingly and is flowing 10 cm over the danger mark in most of the villages of Palasbari, Goroimari, Chamaria and Hajo revenue circles in Kamrup district, affecting over 30,000 families from over 35 villages.

The flood of the Brahmaputra has risen over 70 cm during the last 18 hours causing panic to the people, sources said.

Sources said that several villages namely Bardia, Bhatkhowadia, Hengratari, Baniapara, Biturtari, Pagladia, Kalardia etc., under Palasbari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district has been completely inundated. A large number of villages namely Futuri, Bartari, Simina, Guimara, Panikhaiti, Charaimari etc., under Palasbari LAC has also been partially inundated.

In Goroimari revenue circle over 20 villages including Balagaon No 1, Balagaon No 2, Batahidia, Saralpara, Koltuli, Maghuwa, Debiduba, Salmara, Duramari, Bhakuawamari, Khetrapara, Nayapara etc., villages under have been submerged today by the flood of the Brahmaputra river.

“Several villages under Boko LAC in Kamrup district, including Panikhaiti, Polimangal, Arikati, Lakhipur, Lutoridiya, Luturadiaya NC, Kamalapur, Rangapani, Tupamari etc., have also been inundated by the flood of the Brahmaputra river and large number of livestock have been drowned in the flood,” said Shahjahan Ali of Panikhaiti village in Boko LAC.

Major erosion of the Brahmaputra river has also been reported in villages namely Mosurakandi, Hekerapara in Boko LAC in Kamrup district.

In Hajo LAC too, a large number of villages including Siyalmari, Borchar, Gaoburapam etc., have also been inundated by the flood of the Brahmaputra river.

Sources said several villages including Ghulorpar, Kurihamari, Laopara etc., under Barkhetri LAC in Nalbari district have also been inundated.

Sources further said that the relief and rescue operations on the part of the government concerned has so far not been launched in most of the flood-affected villages in Kamrup district and villagers have demanded the government to distribute relief materials among them and provide at least one boat in each affected village under Kamrup district for launching rescue operations.

Mangaldai: Incessant rain over the last few days has caused over flowing of the water levels of the Brahmaputra and most of its tributaries crossing through the Darrang district affecting nearly 30,000 people of more than sixty villages under three revenue circles of the district.

According to the reports received from the District Disaster Management Authority in the late afternoon today, Mangaldai revenue circle is said to be the worse affected revenue circle with a total of 29 villages, followed by Dalgaon revenue circle with 17 and Sipajhar with 15 villages.

So far the district administration has not yet set up any flood relief camps and distribute relief materials, but they are all prepared to provide relief materials to the worse affected villages at any point of time, as stated by a senior officials of the district administration.

Silapathar: The continuous rain in the hilly area of Arunachal Pradesh and its adjacent area has increased the water level in Dhemaji district.

The increased water in the river has submerged more than 50 villages in the district. The villages like Deorighat, Pomua, Sumonia, No 1 Deorighat, No 2 Deorighat, Kushermukh, Medhipamua, Dighalipam, Bahir Sekai, Nolbari, Ajarbari, Nepali pathar, Kalibari, Lakhisuti, Ladanguri, Ghatpata, Chagalikata, Nalbari Bonai, Ujjalpur, Ananda nagar, Chengajan Bengali, Sissi sumoni, Bhangidiya, Borchapori, Mouza Chapori, Kareng under Sissiborgaon block in Dhemaji district are submerged by the flood water.

The villagers have been shifted safely by local organisation TMPK, Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) and the district administration to a safer place. The flood-affected families are taking shelter in Deorighat Adarsha ME School, Deorighat LP School, Gejikgaro Buwakatha Sambai Samiti, Namghari Murong okum, etc. The affected families are also taking shelter in seven relief camps in the area.

More than 200 families are taking shelter in the embankment of Muktiar on Sissi Dismur dyke. The flood-affected families are facing the problem of drinking water and hygienic problem. Affected people living in safer area alleged of shortage of relief materials.

The increasing level of flood water of Brahmaputra, Simen, Gali, Gainadi, Dikari, Dimow, Silli, Kanibill, Jiadhal and Subansiri and its tributaries also affected the livestock. The flood-affected families demanded the government for proper and adequate supply of relief materials.

Meanwhile a DIPR release states: Altogether 86 villages have been affected in the fresh wave of floods that has hit Golaghat district as per reports of the last 24 hours. At present, the Brahmaputra at Dhansirimukh is flowing 1.94 m above the danger level and the Dhansiri at Numaligarh is flowing 1.09 m above the danger level.

The district administration has stepped up rescue and rehabilitation efforts and has taken immediate steps to provide relief material to the flood-affected people.

As per reports of the last 24 hours, 23 villages under Khumtai revenue circle, 6 villages under Dergaon revenue circle and 57 villages under Bokakhat revenue circle have been affected in this wave of flood. The total number of affected people in the district is at 1,14,769.

Altogether, 8168.2 hectares of agricultural land is currently under water while total livestock affected is 19,950 (13300 big and 6650 small).

Nineteen relief camps have been set up in the district so far with 18 at Bokakhat and one at Dergaon and a total number of 5056 people are currently living in these relief camps.

Altogether, 66 relief distribution centres have been set up in the district. So far, 1872.18 quintals of rice, 344.88 quintals of dal, 104.56 quintals of salt and 7023.78 litres of Mustard oil along with other GR material such as chira (beaten rice), gur (jaggery), mosquito coils and candles have been distributed among the flood affected people.

A total of 380 persons were evacuated from flood affected areas in an operation carried out by SDRF teams. A total of 28 boats (26 machine boats and 2 SDRF boats) were pressed into service to carry out the rescue operations, an official release received here stated.