

Directors of Assam Tribune Group of Publications, Surajit Govinda Baruah (L) and Ritu Baruah felicitating Enjebee Chakma at a programme organised by the United Karate-Do Association in Guwahati, on Sunday. Sports organiser Balendra Mohan Chakraborty is also seen.– AT photo Directors of Assam Tribune Group of Publications, Surajit Govinda Baruah (L) and Ritu Baruah felicitating Enjebee Chakma at a programme organised by the United Karate-Do Association in Guwahati, on Sunday. Sports organiser Balendra Mohan Chakraborty is also seen.– AT photo

In the felicitation programme held at the Assam Olympic Association’s conference hall in the RG Baruah Sports Complex, Surajit Govinda Baruah, Director of Assam Tribune Group of Publications felicitated Chakma on behalf of UKAA. She was also presented with a cheque of Rs 10,000.

Ritu Baruah, Director, Assam Tribune Group of Publications; Bhuban Lahkar, working president, UKAA; Balendra Mohan Chakraborty, sports organiser; Nagen Bongjang, secretary, UKAA; among others were present during the occasion.