

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine returns the ball to Simona Halep of Romania during the semifinal of the Rogers Cup in Toronto. Elina Svitolina of Ukraine returns the ball to Simona Halep of Romania during the semifinal of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Wozniacki, the 2010 champion, required 80 minutes to eliminate a resurgent Stephens 6-2, 6-3 and reach her sixth final of 2017.

Fifth seeded Svitolina quashed defending champ Simona Halep’s quest for back-to-back titles with a 6-1, 6-1 demolition. The win came just hours after she ousted reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a quarterfinal that was postponed from Friday due to rain.

Stephens, who is ranked 934 in the world, was playing in just her third tournament after missing 11 months while recovering from foot surgery. She beat Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber and Lucie Safarova to reach the semifinals.

Wozniacki’s road to the final included a victory over world number one Karolina Pliskova.

None of Wozniacki’s 25 career titles have occurred this year. She is 0-5 in finals in 2017.

“I had one year where I went to six finals and I won all of them,” Wozniacki said. “I guess it’s a give and take sometimes and just that I keep myself in these situations is awesome. I give myself a chance to win and that’s what I’m going to go out (Sunday) and try to do.”

The Danish sixth seed jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set then broke Stephens again to take a commanding 5-1 lead. – AFP