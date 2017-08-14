

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves during the semifinal of the Rogers Cup against Robin Haase of the Netherlands in Montreal. Federer won 2-0 to ensure his place in the final.

The second-seeded Federer used a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over unseeded Robin Haase of the Netherlands yesterday to reach his sixth final of the year and win his 16th consecutive match.

He had considered skipping the event, which would have been disastrous for the promoters with World No. 1 Andy Murray as well as Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka already out with injuries. But Federer decided to play and now has a chance to add to a tally that includes Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

“I’m very happy that I’ve made it here,” he said. “It was a good decision for me. If I would have known I would have gone to the finals, I would have said ‘yes’ right away.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to wait and see how you feel. I’m most happy that I’m actually really healthy going into the finals. I haven’t wasted too much energy. I’ve been able to keep points short. I’ve been really clean at net. I think my concentration and just my playing has gone up a notch. I’m just playing better.” – AP