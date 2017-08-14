“Since inception of Secretariat Services in Arunachal Pradesh the same was never reviewed to determine the effective functioning of the Civil Secretariat,” stated Government Spokesperson Bamang Felix in a press statement here.

As per the approved proposal, three posts of Joint Secretary, one post of Joint Secretary (Administrative Reforms), 24 posts of Under Secretary, one post each of Senior Analyst and Junior Analyst of Administrative Reforms department, 28 posts of Section Officer, one post of Senior Research Officer (Finance), two posts of PPS, 20 posts of SPA, 30 posts of PA and 38 posts of Junior Secretarial Assistant were created.

Further, the Cabinet approved upgradation of 116 posts of Senior Secretariat Assistants to Assistant Section Officers. With this, a total of 148 new posts have been created and 116 upgraded.

It is expected that with this decision, effective delivery of public services and prompt decision-making would be ensured. The employees of the Secretariat Service will immensely benefit as the cadre review will ensure their career progression also, Felix said.

Moreover, a detailed action plan for infusion of work culture was also approved by the Cabinet today. This includes steps to ensure punctuality by introducing Aadhar-enabled biometric attendance system, punitive actions such as cut in pay on unauthorised absence, constitution of flying squads for regular checks, etc.

The action plan, said Felix, also reiterated periodical review of all employees under FR-56 J/Rule 48 of CCS (Pension Rules), strict action against bypass of proper channel by employees, office inspection, fixing performance indicators for each officer and staff and strengthening of presence of vigilance mechanism.