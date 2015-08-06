In a major anti-smuggling operation conducted by the officers of DRI and Customs, the Department has seized a total of 122.5 MT of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) valued at close to Rs 10 crore smuggled from China with the objective of evading not just the Customs duties and GST, but also Anti-Dumping Duty, all adding up to evasion of approximately Rs 4.81 crore.

In the biggest-ever anti-dumping duty evasion case detected in NE, the officers recovered and seized a huge quantity of Chinese origin Ascorbic Acid in bulk packs weighing 88 MT, valued at Rs 7.04 crore from several godowns situated at Vairengte in Mizoram. The cartons, each weighing 25 kg, bore inscriptions ‘Made in China’, said the release.

The recovered consignment of Vitamin C is believed to have been smuggled from Shandong province of China via sea route to South East Asia and then entered India via Myanmar through Zowkhatar border in Mizoram. From Zowkhatar, the smuggled goods were brought to Vairengte in trucks, where it was temporarily stored for onward transportation to other parts of India.

Ascorbic Acid imports from China attract anti-dumping duty @ 3.74 USD per kg, as per a Ministry of Finance Notification dated 6.8.2015 along with other applicable Customs duties, namely, BCD @ 10 per cent and IGST@ 18 per cent, according to the press release.

Taking into consideration, the present market price of’Ascorbic Acid @Rs 800 per kg, approximate total duty evasion works out to be Rs 3.54 crore, comprising of Rs 2.12 crore anti-dumping duty and customs duties including IGST of Rs 1.42 crore.

Acting in close coordination with DRI, the officers of Customs further intercepted 34.5 MT of Ascorbic Acid from different premises in the same area, involving additional duty evasion of Rs 1.27 crore.

The case further establishes the sensitivity of the India-Myanmar border which is being exploited by international syndicates to smuggle narcotic drugs & psychotropic substances, gold, wildlife products and commercial goods. DRI is closely monitoring the illicit activities on this border, the release added.