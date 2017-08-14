Murty also explained various schemes, including Customer Care Points and Bank Mitra that have been introduced by the bank in other parts of the region. He said that SBI’s prime objective is to provide hassle-free services to its customers for which it has taken a slew of initiatives. “We are also planning to open more ATMs,” the CGM said while sharing his future plans for the region.

Meanwhile, the SBI has donated a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund.