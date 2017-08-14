Siddharth, 19, was the son of former Education Minister M Okendru, they said.

Around 4.10 pm yesterday, the police were informed that a man fell from the second floor of a restaurant, said a senior police officer. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, he said. Siddharth’s sister has alleged foul play in the incident.

So far, the police have not found any eyewitnesses. They were scanning the CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events that led to his death. – PTI