However, today they protested in the form of a devotional service as the day is a Sunday and Nagaland is a Christian State.

Liezietsu and NPF MLAs Thongwang Konyak, Yitachu and CL John and NPF central general secretary Akho Leyri exhorted the party workers to remain loyal to the party.

“Money and muscle power may help them (dissidents led by Zeliang) lead the Government for some time, but the NPF will once again return to power as it is the backbone of Naga identity,” John said.

The present imbroglio within the NPF started following a dissident move against the Liezietsu Government by 36 NPF MLAs led by Zeliang on July 8 last.

The Governor had dismissed the Liezietsu Government for failing to turn up for the confidence vote in the Assembly on July 19 and had appointed Zeliang as the new Chief Minister, who proved his majority in the House on July 21.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that Governor Acharya, who had been out of station for few days, returned to Kohima yesterday evening. Tomorrow is the last day of the protest spearheaded by the NPF Central Youth Wing. – PTI