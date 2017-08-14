In a memorandum to Chief Secretary Y Tsering here recently, the KHNAM, which is one of the regional political parties in the State, has also demanded the immediate re-advertising for the posts of Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) officers in the State.

This came after the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) had published an advertisement for the recruitment to the Meghalaya Civil Service on July 24. The qualifying age was fixed to be above 21 years and below 27 years with upper age limits of five years for SC/ST.

The memorandum said, by increasing the upper age relaxation for the SC/ST candidates to 40 years as being followed in other Northeastern States the potential youth can be absorbed for employment.

In order to ensure that indigenous educated youths are given opportunities to be employed into various Civil Services in the State, the party further demanded the State Government to amend the Meghalaya Civil Service Rules to ensure first priority be given to indigenous scheduled tribes.

“The MCS Rules, 1975 should clearly indicate that candidate should have compulsory working knowledge of local language,” it added. – PTI