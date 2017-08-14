Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, replying to a question, also provided data on the number of dam projects which have been concurred by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and are yet to be taken up for construction, and also those which are under examination in CEA.

Of the 19 under-construction projects, all of which have above 25 MW capacity, four each are in Sikkim and Uttarakhand, three each in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Mizoram and Punjab.

Forty hydroelectric projects have been concurred by the CEA and are yet to be taken up for construction, the Minister said.

Six hydroelectric schemes Arunachal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are under examination of the CEA, he said. – PTI