AIZAWL, Aug 13 - Zo Reunification Organisation (ZORO), the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group organisation which seeks re-unification of all Zo people and bringing them under one administrative unit celebrated ‘World Indigenous Day’ in Aizawl on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, central committee of Young Mizo Association (C-YMA) president Lalbiakzuala underlined the need for protecting and safeguarding Zo ethnic people as a community or tribe. “Though the Zo people live in different parts of the globe and are segregated by geographical boundaries, we are one and belong to the same blood. We should make effort to protect our tribe and nation,” he said.