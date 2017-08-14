The cadre, identified as Bokam Wangrey, who is a self-styled sergeant major, was apprehended along with an over ground worker, identified as Raju Kumar Choudhury, based on specific intelligence inputs.

The AR personnel swiftly launched an operation and apprehended the self-styled sergeant major with an AK-47 assault rifle, ammunition, contraband, multiple SIM cards and other incriminating documents.

Wangrey admitted that he has been an active part of the outfit since 2015 and had received three months training at the NSCN training camp at Tizit, Mon.

The security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations in the south Arunachal Pradesh and this arrest has struck a blow to the extortion activities being carried out by the cadres of the group in the area, said a defence release issued here today.